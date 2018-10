Sale strong, 'pen shaky as Red Sox beat Yankees 5-4 in ALDS Chris Sale struck out eight for his first career postseason win, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox sweated out their shaky bullpen to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Friday night in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.

Yankees' Aaron Hicks exits ALDS opener with hamstring tightness Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks, who struggled with left hamstring issues as the regular season wrapped up, left Friday night's ALDS opener with hamstring tightness in his other leg.

Workman strikes out Torres to escape bases-loaded jam Brandon Workman throws a nasty breaking ball past Gleyber Torres, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

Hicks leaves ALDS Game 1 with hamstring injury Aaron Hicks rips a single to right field and has to leave the game after suffering a right hamstring injury.

Voit gets Yanks on the board with RBI single Luke Voit grounds a single down the right-field line to push across New York's first run of the game.