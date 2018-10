The Braves pulled Sean Newcomb after 43 pitches, just 20 of which were strikes. It's been a series-long malady for the Braves, who have thrown strikes on just 55 percent of their offerings through the third inning of Game 3. Every other team in the postseason is at 61 percent or better. The Dodgers are at 67 percent. The Braves have walked 15 batters in the series, and have 18 strikeouts.