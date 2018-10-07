Fantastic detailed explanation from Charlie Blackmon on the misconceptions of playing at Coors Field: "Coors Field is a unique challenge. Nobody else in the game faces what we go through. At elevation, you're consistently exposed to less oxygen. You don't recover as well over the course of 162 games. It's more likely that you're going to get hurt, wear down, lose weight, get sick, those types of things. That's not including what it does to the actual game of baseball. The balls move differently at Coors Field, whether they be pitched balls, thrown balls, hit balls. The ball has less air at Coors Field, which is different than every other park. So when we play at home, home games, we get very used to what the ball does, and at such a high level, small percentage changes in what the ball does is a big difference. If I were to just be a 10 percent better hitter, that adds like 20, 30 points on your batting average. That's significant, right? Well, if the ball does 10 percent something different here versus somewhere else, it's a big adjustment for players playing such a high level in May. If you get used to playing at home and then you go to San Francisco, which is the complete opposite end of the spectrum, it's going to be a tough adjustment to make, and vice versa. So I think people don't give that aspect of it enough credit and how hard it is to adjust going from home-road. And it's not just hitters. You'll see pitchers. Watch pitchers come out tomorrow. And the first time they throw a breaking ball, it's going to spin and be up high and not have a lot of good shape on it. And then when you see guys go on the road, the first breaking ball they throw after being in Denver, it seems like they spike it in the dirt. It changes the feel of the game a little bit. But at the same time, we're Big League players. You've got to figure it out. Nobody cares because it's all about results. It's our job to overcome that. That's the long answer."