Marlins part with pitching coach Juan Nieves, 3 other coaches The Miami Marlins, who had 98 losses this season, are parting with pitching coach Juan Nieves and three other coaches.

Max Muncy, Joc Pederson return to Dodgers lineup for Game 4 Max Muncy is starting at first base and Joc Pederson is in left field for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Foltynewicz in Game 4 of the NL Division Series.

Indians juggle lineup for Game 3 of ALDS Indians manager Terry Francona juggled his struggling lineup for Game 3 of the AL Division Series against Houston.

Twins' Sano won't face charges after hitting officer with his truck Police say that Twins third baseman Miguel Sano won't face criminal charges after an auto accident outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, on Sunday morning. The accident left a police officer with a broken leg.

Your Monday LDS guide: Will last year's pennant winners both advance to the LCS? The Astros and Dodgers, who were last year's pennant winners, could advance, while there's instant drama as the Red Sox-Yankees series resumes.