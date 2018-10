Francona on the finality of losing ALDS Terry Francona knows that he has a good amount of free agents on his roster and says it's a "hard one" to say "goodbye before you're ready to."

Springer on repeat chances: We have to 'stay in the moment' George Springer breaks down the Astros' chances of repeating as World Series champions and reacts to sweeping the Indians in the ALDS.

Perez says the Astros are the team to beat Eduardo Perez says the Astros are firing on all cylinders and explains why he wouldn't be surprised if Houston wins back-to-back World Series titles.

Correa says his 3-run homer was 'a matter of time' Carlos Correa details his home run that put the game away and talks about a potential World Series return for the Astros.

Astros close out Indians to advance to ALCS Will Harris forces Melky Cabrera to bounce out to first for the final out as the Astros advance to the American League Championship Series.