Alex Bregman, Astros break into prime time for ALCS Games 1 and 2 Alex Bregman is getting his wish -- the Houston Astros are headed for prime time.

Brian Snitker optimistic about Braves' future, but unsure of own Braves manager Brian Snitker, who is not yet under contract for 2019, said he "laid awake all night staring at the ceiling" after Atlanta's loss to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Aaron Hicks returns to lineup for Yankees; Brock Holt sits for Red Sox Brock Holt was out of the Red Sox lineup Tuesday, while Aaron Hicks returned for the Yankees.

Hitting coach Matt Stairs fired by Padres after just one season First-year hitting coach Matt Stairs was fired by the San Diego Padres on Tuesday after the team's offense ranked at the bottom of the majors in key categories.

Alex Bregman annoyed Astros played three day games during ALDS Alex Bregman didn't like that the Astros had to play three day games in the ALDS, saying, "Does Floyd Mayweather fight the first fight ... does Tiger Woods tee off at 8 a.m.?"