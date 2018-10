Three reasons the Astros will beat the Red Sox in the ALCS With 108 wins, the Red Sox clearly have something going, but the Astros' starting pitching, bullpen and lineup will be very tough to beat.

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff hits homer to stun Clayton Kershaw Clayton Kershaw elevated a 2-2 fastball to lead off the third inning and Brandon Woodruff didn't miss it, belting a towering shot at Miller Park to tie Friday's game at 1.

Boston's Sale faces Astros' Verlander in Game 1 of ALCS A year ago, Justin Verlander won two games for the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox, one as a starter and one in relief.

Rangers interview Joe Girardi for manager opening, reports say The Rangers, who are looking to replace fired manager Jeff Banister, have interviewed Joe Girardi for the opening, according to multiple reports.

Pérez previews Yelich-Kershaw NLCS matchup Eduardo Pérez breaks down the marquee matchup of Milwaukee's MVP candidate Christian Yelich and Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw for Game 1 of the NLCS.