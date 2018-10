David Price after being asked 'What's the biggest thing you've learned about pitching in the postseason?': "I don't know. That's a tough question. I don't really have an answer. I feel like I've given some answers the past eight years. But I really don't have an answer for it. But I mean it's different baseball. It is. It's fun. I enjoy it. Haven't been successful the way that I know I can be and will be, but I look forward to getting out there tomorrow."