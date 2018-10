Grandal played big part in Dodgers' Game 1 woes Yasmani Grandal was at the forefront of the Dodgers' Game 1 defensive woes which included a catcher's interference and multiple passed balls.

After bad Game 1, Yasmani Grandal out of starting lineup for Game 2 After a rough Game 1 performance, Yasmani Grandal has been kept out of the Dodgers' starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLCS against the Brewers.

Buckle up for an epic ALCS as 108-win Red Sox and 103-win Astros collide The high-stakes series is sure to deliver from the start, with the defending champs pitting Justin Verlander against Chris Sale in Game 1.

Why the Dodgers are in big trouble -- and why they might be just fine As ugly as the Dodgers' opening-game loss was in the NLCS, there were plenty of reasons to think things should be looking up.

Astros' Justin Verlander: 'No set number' of seasons left in career Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, coming off one of the best regular seasons of his 14-year career, said he has "no set number" of seasons left to go. "Just keep pitching," he said.