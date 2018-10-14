  • Astros
    HOU
  • Red Sox
    BOS

Astros
Astros

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-11000003.250.500.250
0-00000107.000.333.000
0-00000106.000.833.000
0-11000013.167.167.667
0-11000013.000.200.000
0-11000000.000.167.000
C. Correa SS
0-00000000.333.600.333
0-00000000.000.250.000
0-00000000.333.5001.333
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
G. Cole1.03221125-1418.0025

Red Sox
Red Sox

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-11110005.400.400.600
1-11111001.200.200.200
0-11000002.000.200.000
0-11000002.200.200.200
0-00000104.250.400.250
1-110110051.0001.0001.000
0-11000013.000.000.000
0-11000003.000.250.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
D. Price1.11002231-190.0031

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • HOU1
    • 2BOS

  • Stolen Bases

    • HOU0
    • 0BOS

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • HOU1
    • 2BOS

  • Total Bases

    • HOU0
    • 4BOS

Game Information

Fenway Park
Coverage: TBS
  • Boston, Massachusetts 02297
  • 55°
  • Line: HOU -130
  • Over/Under: 8
Capacity: 37,493
Home Plate Umpire - Vic Carapazza, First Base Umpire - Joe West, Second Base Umpire - Mark Carlson, Third Base Umpire - Chris Guccione, Left Field Umpire - Mark Wegner, Right Field Umpire - James Hoye
Carlos Correa

Now at Bat

C. Correa

0-0
Balls
Strikes
Outs
Astros Defense
Red Sox Defense
C. VazquezR. DeversS. PearceX. BogaertsI. KinslerA. BenintendiJ. Bradley Jr.M. Betts
.333
.238
.200
.267
.321
.273
.237
.206
.211
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
No Pitches
-
-

Scoring Summary

InningHOUBOS
1stDevers singled to left, Benintendi scored, Bogaerts to third, Pearce to second.02
1stBenintendi singled to right center, Betts scored.01

