Alex Cora on his lineup changes, including Ian Kinsler, Rafael Devers and Christian Vázquez: "Ian is a good defender. He's been putting up good at-bats in the last two days in New York. Raphi, we know the upside. And everybody saw what happened last year in the playoff series against the Astros. There's always a chance of him getting a fastball and hitting it off the monster or getting a hanging breaking ball and hitting it out of the ballpark. He put good at-bats against Severino the last time in New York. So we went with him. Christian, he's been good offensively with that group down there -- the seventh, eighth, ninth hitter. We can be creative and put pressure on them get, guys running and put the ball in play and hopefully it's a first and third and set the table for Mookie, Andrew and J.D."