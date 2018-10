Bradley's slam helps Red Sox beat Astros 8-2 in ALCS Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a grand slam, Nathan Eovaldi hushed Houston a day after some social media trash talk and the Boston Red Sox beat the Astros 8-2 on Tuesday to take a 2-1 lead in the AL Championship Series.

Bradley rips a grand slam Jackie Bradley Jr. crushes a grand slam to give the Red Sox a commanding 8-2 lead.

Bregman shows off his glove at third Alex Bregman shows off his fielding skills as he barehands a ball at third followed by a spectacular off-balance throw to second.

Bregman hits RBI double Alex Bregman hits an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the Red Sox at 2-2.