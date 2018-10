Brewers' Wade Miley walks leadoff batter, pulled vs. Dodgers Brewers starter Wade Miley was replaced by Brandon Woodruff after just five pitches -- a walk to Cody Bellinger -- in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Dodgers.

Chris Sale unlikely to start for Red Sox because of illness Chris Sale is unlikely to be ready to pitch for the Red Sox in Game 5 of the ALCS, Buster Olney reports.

Machado's history of questionable on-field incidents Manny Machado's most recent base-path drama was just the latest incident in a career full of on-field incidents.

Source: Dodgers' Manny Machado fined for running into Jesus Aguilar Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado was fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for the way he ran into Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar in Game 4 of the NLCS on Tuesday night, ESPN has confirmed. The Athletic first reported the fine.

MLB clears Houston Astros of sign-stealing allegations The Astros, after being investigated for alleged sign-stealing during the ALCS, were cleared of any violations by MLB, which considered "the matter closed" on Wednesday.