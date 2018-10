Feeling better, Chris Sale ready to make next start for Red Sox Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that ace Chris Sale is feeling better and will start either Game 6 of the ALCS or Game 1 of the World Series.

Contract between Adam Wainwright, Cardinals on hold until after free agency Because Adam Wainwright's deal with the Cardinals contains a guaranteed salary that is more than a 20 percent cut from last season, it has been put on hold until after free agency.

'If Boston wins this series, then Joe West is the MVP': Fans at center of controversial call tell all When umpire Joe West called Astros DH Jose Altuve out in Game 4 of the ALCS, the fans closest to the near-home run were aghast. Here's how they say it went down.

Betts play joins Maier, Bartman in fan interference lore After the questionable interference call in Game 4 of the ALCS, SportsCenter takes a look back at two other significant fan interference moments in history.

Astros turn to Justin Verlander with their season on the line After a gut-wrenching loss full of miscues and missed opportunities, the defending champs hand the ball to their ace to try to extend their season.