Craig Counsell, raised in Milwaukee, has vivid memories of the 1982 Brewers team that advanced to the World Series and his superstitions — "routines," he insists — around them. He walked the right-field ramp at County Stadium in the seventh inning every time his team needed runs, including when Cecil Cooper came up with the game-winning two-run single in the decisive Game 5 of the ALCS. "I thought I was very lucky at that time," Counsell said. "That was the spot. I'd found the spot."