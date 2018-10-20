  • Dodgers
    LAD
  • Brewers
    MIL

Dodgers
Dodgers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
0-11000001.231.333.231
0-11000014.000.154.000
0-110001110.158.304.158
0-22000009.222.276.333
1-11110008.292.370.458
1-11112005.227.261.409
1-11010004.278.316.444
0-11000001.333.391.429
0-11000003.133.235.133
0-11000002.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
W. Buehler2.24110343-284.6643

Brewers
Brewers

HittersH-ABABRHRBIBBK#PAVGOBPSLG
1-22010016.290.313.387
C. Yelich RF
1-22111002.192.323.346
0-11000002.269.321.346
0-11000014.188.235.500
0-11000016.304.360.565
1-11010004.154.214.192
0-11000002.143.250.214
1-11010007.348.375.609
0-00000000.000.000.000
0-11000005.000.000.000
0-00000000.000.000.000
PitchersIPHRERBBKPC-STERAPC
J. Chacin2.03221036-222.4536
J. Hader1.00000211-80.0011

Game Stats

  • Walks Issued

    • LAD0
    • 1MIL

  • Stolen Bases

    • LAD0
    • 0MIL

  • Strikeouts Thrown

    • LAD3
    • 2MIL

  • Total Bases

    • LAD7
    • 7MIL

Game Information

Miller Park
Coverage: FS1
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295
  • 49°
  • Line: LAD -110
  • Over/Under: 8
Capacity: 41,900
Home Plate Umpire - Greg Gibson, First Base Umpire - Alan Porter, Second Base Umpire - Gerry Davis, Third Base Umpire - Hunter Wendelstedt, Left Field Umpire - Jim Wolf, Right Field Umpire - Brian Gorman
Christian Yelich

Ground Out

Yelich grounded into double play, shortstop to first, Cain out at second.
Balls
Strikes
Outs
Dodgers Defense
Brewers Defense
A. BarnesJ. TurnerM. MuncyM. MachadoE. HernandezC. TaylorC. BellingerY. Puig
.179
.346
.133
.342
.423
.425
.302
.372
.288
reticle_optionC
1
ON BASE:1B: Base empty2B: Base empty3B: Base empty
1
In Play
Four-seam FB
98 MPH

Scoring Summary

InningLADMIL
2ndBellinger homered to right (425 feet), Machado scored.21
1stYelich homered to right center (392 feet).01

