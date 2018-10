Ryu's curveball is crucial in Game 2 Baseball Tonight explains why Hyu-Jin Ryu's curveball and keeping Red Sox hitters off balance are the keys to Game 2.

Price's changeup is key for Red Sox in Game 2 Baseball Tonight explains that David Price's changeup and pitching at home is the difference maker for his game 2 performance.

Rays agree to $2.61M bonus with Cuban prospect Sandy Gaston The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a $2.61 million signing bonus with 16-year-old Cuban pitching prospect Sandy Gaston, pending a physical. The Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles were among other teams interested in signing Gaston.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina wins Roberto Clemente Award St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has won the Roberto Clemente Award.

L.A. needs to solve Boston's deep, talented, relentless lineup The Red Sox just showed how well their offense can grind down even the best pitching, and they aren't likely to let up. Can the Dodgers find an answer?