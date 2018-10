Eduardo Rodriguez to start for Red Sox in World Series Game 4 The Boston Red Sox will turn to left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to start Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday.

Japan Series opener ends in 12-inning, 2-2 tie The Hiroshima Carp and Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks played to a 2-2, 12-inning tie Saturday in the first game of the Japan Series.

By going all in, gambling Red Sox may have doubled their losses Going bold to win the day is the only way Alex Cora's team knows. But when the strategy backfired in the late innings of Game 3, it quite possibly turned one Boston defeat into a pair of stumbles.

After surviving bananas Game 3, Dodgers have a chance By outlasting Boston over 440 dramatic minutes of grueling baseball, L.A. went from hopeless to hopeful in this World Series. Where will the Dodgers go from here?

Your World Series Game 4 guide: Dodgers look to ride wave, even series After their wild, 18-inning win, L.A. has a chance to pull even with the Red Sox. Can the Dodgers keep it rolling or will Boston bounce back?