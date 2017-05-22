Could stopping a Cubs dynasty be in the Cards?

Insider

While the Red Sox-Yankees and Dodgers-Giants rivalries have gotten the most historical ink, Cubs vs. Cardinals is also one of baseball's best long-term feuds, pitting the Wrigley Field faithful against the self-proclaimed "Best Fans in Baseball."

Going into the 2016 season, the St. Louis Cardinals had the edge when it came to success, winning the National League Central 10 times to the Chicago Cubs' three. Since the Cubs won the World Series in 1908, the Cardinals have won the World Series 11 times. In 1998, the Cards even had the winner in the Mark McGwire-Sammy Sosa home run chase (though Sosa won the NL MVP that season).

After winning the World Series in 2016 and going into 2017 as the repeat favorite this year, the Cubs are the kings of the hill. The greatest threat to the Cubs repeating now looks like -- you guessed it -- the Cardinals.