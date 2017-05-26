Pirates, Mets face tough choice: Regroup or rebuild

Insider

The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets are two similarly situated teams this year. Both came into the season with postseason aspirations, but both have stumbled out of the gate with sub-.500 records. Each team has lost arguably its best player. In New York, Noah Syndergaard is out due to a torn lat muscle, while Pittsburgh's Starling Marte is sitting out 80 games for a PED suspension. Other stars on both teams have been hurt or underperformed, with Matt Harvey a walking PR disaster, Yoenis Cespedes out with a hamstring injury, Andrew McCutchen dipping lower still after his subpar 2016 season and Jung Ho Kang unable to secure a visa after legal troubles overseas.

With two months to go until the trading deadline, the teams face different problems and have different solutions for both the near and long term.

The Mets

While the Mets have gotten off to a poor start, they still have a talented team, especially assuming they can get Cespedes back soon and Syndergaard back later in the season. FanGraphs puts their playoff chances a bit under 20 percent -- not great for a team that looked to have better than 50 percent odds at the beginning of the season -- but still strong enough should the team make a run.

Jettisoning a veteran to give an untested rookie playing time isn't generally a move for teams trying to stay in contention, but that's exactly what the team should do with Amed Rosario, baseball's top prospect according to Keith Law. With Asdrubal Cabrera back from the disabled list, the Mets do have an everyday shortstop, which would seem to lessen the need for Rosario. That doesn't account for the lack of production the team has received from Jose Reyes, who now figures to slide back over to third base on most days. Reyes has put up a weak .207/.282/.337 hitting line, one of the worst marks in baseball. Reyes' contract is up at the end of the season, but the Mets were already barely paying much of that after Colorado released him. Both for the present and the future, calling up Rosario would improve the Mets' outlook.