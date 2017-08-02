Insider

We survived the trade deadline, but there will be more trades. There are always more trades. Baseball is now in the waiver trade period. A player who clears waivers can be traded to any team. If a player is claimed by another team, he can either be pulled back off waivers or traded to the team who claimed him. Got that? So here's the next player to be traded for each team -- a few that might be dealt in August and the majority could be dealt in the offseason.

So how many of these guys will actually be traded? I did this last year and seven were eventually dealt, including Chris Sale, Brian McCann and Jorge Soler.

AL East

New York Yankees: Dellin Betances, RHP

The Yankees would love to unload Jacoby Ellsbury's contract, but good luck with that. Betances griped in the spring about not getting paid like a closer, and the acquisition of Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson means the pen is already loaded for 2018. Betances would be a juicy name to throw out there in the winter.