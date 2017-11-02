Our best second guesses: Evaluating curious postseason managerial moves

Insider

The Houston Astros finished off the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the franchise's first World Series championship. While the Dodgers came up only one win short, the what-ifs will fly fast and furious in the days and weeks to come -- not unexpected when you come that close to winning the sport's biggest team prize.

When the differences between winning and losing are this small, it's natural to look at some of the manager's decisions, especially through the lens of baseball's analytics era, which entered its prime in this postseason. Consider the participants: two all-in data-driven teams in the World Series, a like-minded also-ran in the Indians and three teams that after being eliminated fired their managers and hired ones who are either more analytically inclined or are expected to be so.

In many ways, A.J. Hinch, even more so than Joe Maddon before him in 2016, epitomizes the new breed of manager that teams want, and he did so long before the Astros doused each other with champagne and Carlos Correa made the best ballpark proposal ever. Still, the sabermetric revolution was never about replacing baseball people with the numbers set; it was about finding managers who could not only lead a team but also use the information teams could develop. For instance, when pitcher Justin Verlander came to Houston, he sought data on his slider from the front office, information he wasn't getting in Detroit. He then spent the next two months pitching like his old Cy Young self. All of this requires getting buy-ins from players, field management and the front office, something Hinch has done well in Houston.