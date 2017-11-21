One key move for every team this offseason

Insider

And in major league front offices, decision-makers are also in transaction mode.

It is in this spirit that we examine one transaction each major league team ought to consider for which fans will give thanks. (And it goes without saying, every fan base would be thankful for Shohei Ohtani, not to mention those lucky few clubs in the hunt for the slugging services of one Giancarlo Stanton.)

So, with that, we look at all 30 teams starting with the team with the most wins in 2017 to the fewest.

The Dodgers should re-sign Brandon Morrow.