        <
        >
          Insider

          Five trades we'd love to see at the winter meetings

          Josh Donaldson had 33 homers in just 113 games season in Toronto. Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP
          8:00 AM ET
          • David Schoenfield
            Close

            David Schoenfield

            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior writer of SweetSpot baseball blog
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on Twitter
          • Bradford Doolittle
            Close

            Bradford Doolittle

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
            Follow on Twitter

          Let's make a deal! The real general managers certainly haven't been, that's for sure. It has been the slowest offseason in memory, as teams wait for free agents to bring down their prices and Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton to make their decisions. Still, with the winter meetings kicking off next week, we should soon start seeing a flurry of activity.

          Everyone loves throwing out trade ideas. Here are five players who could be moved, but we're going to play general managers on both sides to see if we can actually make a deal happen.

          White Sox trade 1B Jose Abreu to Red Sox

          David Schoenfield: The Red Sox need a power bat, but the asking prices for J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer right now are extremely high. Abreu at two years and $40 million or so in arbitration salaries, plus a prospect or two, is much less of a gamble than spending $150 million on Martinez. It's win-now mode for the Red Sox and with Rafael Devers now in the majors, nobody in the farm system is off limits. Dave Dombrowski should offer the White Sox any prospect from the farm system, including left-handed pitcher Jay Groome, the team's first-round pick in 2016, or power-hitting third baseman Michael Chavis.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.