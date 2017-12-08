Five trades we'd love to see at the winter meetings

Insider

Let's make a deal! The real general managers certainly haven't been, that's for sure. It has been the slowest offseason in memory, as teams wait for free agents to bring down their prices and Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton to make their decisions. Still, with the winter meetings kicking off next week, we should soon start seeing a flurry of activity.

Everyone loves throwing out trade ideas. Here are five players who could be moved, but we're going to play general managers on both sides to see if we can actually make a deal happen.

White Sox trade 1B Jose Abreu to Red Sox

David Schoenfield: The Red Sox need a power bat, but the asking prices for J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer right now are extremely high. Abreu at two years and $40 million or so in arbitration salaries, plus a prospect or two, is much less of a gamble than spending $150 million on Martinez. It's win-now mode for the Red Sox and with Rafael Devers now in the majors, nobody in the farm system is off limits. Dave Dombrowski should offer the White Sox any prospect from the farm system, including left-handed pitcher Jay Groome, the team's first-round pick in 2016, or power-hitting third baseman Michael Chavis.