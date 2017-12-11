Trade grades: Did Yankees ace Giancarlo Stanton deal?

Insider

Giancarlo Stanton, who led MLB in home runs last season, joins Aaron Judge and a Yankees lineup that smashed a league-leading 241 homers last season. There will be fireworks in the Bronx in 2018. (0:44)

The deal: The Marlins trade OF Giancarlo Stanton (and his contract) to the Yankees for 2B Starlin Castro and two minor leaguers, P Jorge Guzman and SS Jose Devers. The Yankees will reportedly take on $265 million of Stanton's remaining $295 million.

Why it's a good deal for the Yankees: Merry Christmas, baseball fans! Depending on how you feel about the Yankees, this is either the biggest lump of coal in your baseball stocking since the Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez, or a better present than a Red Ryder BB gun. I am pretty sure Dave Dombrowski just threw up.

Obviously, this is a trade of potential epic and season-altering scale, at least based on Stanton's 2017 level of performance that netted him the 2017 National League MVP Award after hitting 59 home runs. Pairing him with Aaron Judge gives the club not just a dynamic offensive duo, but a physically imposing dynamic duo that will be must-watch TV. Get to the park early to catch batting practice when the Yankees come to town.