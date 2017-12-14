Trade grades: Did Cardinals hit a home run in Marlins' latest salary dump?

The deal: The St. Louis Cardinals acquire OF Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins for RHP Sandy Alcantara, OF Magneuris Sierra, RHP Zac Gallen and LHP Daniel Castano.
Why St. Louis made the deal: Ozuna is coming off a monster 2017, hitting .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs while winning the Gold Glove Award for left field in the National League. It added up to a 5.8-WAR season that ranked ninth among NL position players, and this gives the Cardinals the middle-of-the-order bat they've desired. It also creates one of the best outfields in the game, with Tommy Pham -- coming off a breakout season of 6.4 WAR -- likely moving to center field on a full-time basis and Ozuna and Dexter Fowler in the corners.