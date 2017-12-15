Winter meetings champs and chumps: Who has won (and lost) the offseason so far?

Insider

Pedro Gomez breaks down the Cardinals' addition of Marcell Ozuna to a lineup depleted of home run hitters. (0:35)

Another milestone in baseball's offseason passed Thursday afternoon as baseball's Winter Meetings concluded. While it wasn't the most action-packed Winter Meetings, with only one of Keith Law's top 20 free agents signed, there were a few big trades and some of the non-closer relief free agents started inking deals.

Editor's Picks Law: Cards do right by Piscotty, Angels fill a black hole at second St. Louis shipped Stephen Piscotty back home to Cali to be closer to his ailing mom, while the Halos upgraded at a major weak spot.

Law: Marlins get some value for Ozuna, but was it enough? Sandy Alcantara was a key part of the Miami's haul, but the upside of the prospects received might be hard-pressed to add up to Marcell Ozuna's worth. 1 Related

As we pass through the middle of December, baseball's offseason is now almost halfway over (it hits the exact 50% point next week). While there's a lot of time left to go, it's a good opportunity to revise our Way-Too-Early 2018 projections and see which teams have gained and lost the most playoff probability so far.

It may be halftime, but they still show the score at halftime, don't they?

The offseason winners

Los Angeles Angels: +32.3%

This one came down to the wire, with the late-week acquisition of second baseman Ian Kinsler just edging the Angels ahead of the No. 2 team in these rankings. What's encouraging for Angels fans is how aggressive the team is finally being at their quest to not waste Mike Trout's prime. They're not upgrading from average players, they're filling real holes on the roster.