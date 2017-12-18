Affordable impact free agents flying under the radar

Insider

Last offseason's best free agent, in terms of 2017 performance, was Justin Turner. The Dodgers signed him to a large four-year contract, and, according to FanGraphs he was worth 5.5 wins above replacement (fWAR). In second? Kenley Jansen, who was signed to a five-year contract. In third, there's Josh Reddick, who was signed to a four-year contract. These players were given large guarantees because the Dodgers and Astros thought they'd be worth it. So far, so good.

Editor's Picks Winter meetings champs and chumps: Who has won (and lost) the offseason so far? While Shohei Ohtani and the Marlins' sell-off have dominated the headlines, some under-the-radar moves have helped teams drastically change their postseason odds.

Teams that need to go for it in 2018 The Cardinals, Red Sox and Giants are among the clubs that need to be all-in next season. What big moves can win-now teams make to paint themselves into the playoff picture?

Law: Money matters most in the Dodgers-Braves Kemp trade The impact of the reigning NL champs swapping four players to Atlanta for Matt Kemp will be felt more on both teams' bottom lines than on the field. 2 Related

But it wasn't only the expensive players who went on to have big seasons. Consider, for example, Logan Morrison, who was worth 3.3 fWAR after signing for a modest one-year guarantee. Welington Castillo signed for one year, and he was worth 2.7 fWAR. Yusmeiro Petit, Anthony Swarzak, Jose Pirela, Brandon Morrow, Tommy Hunter -- these players were all valuable, and they were all signed to minor league contracts. Even in free agency, it's possible to find a bargain.

This year's free-agent market is just heating up. Carlos Santana and Zack Cozart signed with new teams last week. You know all about the names at the top -- Eric Hosmer, Yu Darvish, J.D. Martinez, Jake Arrieta and so on. Those are the players considered to be the cream of the crop. Odds are, they'll be good in 2018. But who could be really good in 2018 without costing a fortune? Who are the possible bargains still out there to sign?

Here are my picks for the so-called "stealth" free agents among the players still unsigned. I would've loved to include, say, Miles Mikolas, but the Japanese leagues veteran already found himself a guaranteed deal with the Cardinals to come back to MLB. Including him would be against the rules. So we move forward, not backward.