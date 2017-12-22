Ranking the prospects who have changed teams so far this offseason

Insider

It's been a relatively uneventful offseason on the free-agent front, as Winter Meetings passed with little more than the middle-relief market coming into focus. For those who follow prospects, the offseason has provided a steady, comfortable buzz thanks to the usual trade action, an active Rule 5 draft and Atlanta's punishment for circumventing international signing rules. Below I've ranked the top young talents acquired by teams this offseason. How/why the player was acquired isn't a factor here; if they still have rookie eligibility, they're eligible for this list.

Jorge Guzman, RHP, Miami Marlins (from New York for Giancarlo Stanton): Guzman sits 96-102, and his slider is already plus. His ability to throw both his fastball and slider for strikes is much better than is typical for a pitching prospect this young and with this kind of stuff. Scouts don't love his delivery, but that's just something to note rather than a real concern as long as Guzman is healthy and filling the strike zone. Guzman's changeup development is of paramount importance now and is the biggest variable for where he ends up. If it comes along, he's a potential front-end arm. If not, he's a dominant bullpen piece or lesser starter.