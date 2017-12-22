        <
        >
          Insider

          Ranking the prospects who have changed teams so far this offseason

          Christian Arroyo hit .192 in 34 games last season with the Giants. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
          Dec 22, 2017
          • Eric LongenhagenSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
            • Writer for Fangraphs, Sports on Earth and Crashburn Alley, among other places
            • Has done prospect scouting video work for Baseball Info Solutions, Fangraphs
            Follow on Twitter

          It's been a relatively uneventful offseason on the free-agent front, as Winter Meetings passed with little more than the middle-relief market coming into focus. For those who follow prospects, the offseason has provided a steady, comfortable buzz thanks to the usual trade action, an active Rule 5 draft and Atlanta's punishment for circumventing international signing rules. Below I've ranked the top young talents acquired by teams this offseason. How/why the player was acquired isn't a factor here; if they still have rookie eligibility, they're eligible for this list.

          Jorge Guzman, RHP, Miami Marlins (from New York for Giancarlo Stanton): Guzman sits 96-102, and his slider is already plus. His ability to throw both his fastball and slider for strikes is much better than is typical for a pitching prospect this young and with this kind of stuff. Scouts don't love his delivery, but that's just something to note rather than a real concern as long as Guzman is healthy and filling the strike zone. Guzman's changeup development is of paramount importance now and is the biggest variable for where he ends up. If it comes along, he's a potential front-end arm. If not, he's a dominant bullpen piece or lesser starter.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.