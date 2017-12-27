Baseball's stealth contenders for 2018

Insider

In 2017, a lot of the teams everyone expected to be top teams went on to unsurprisingly win their divisions. Nobody looked at the Dodgers-Astros World Series and rhetorically asked, "Who woulda thunk it?" But teams such as the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Twins were surprises for many, and those stories tend to be the most fun.

Editor's Picks Teams that need to go for it in 2018 The Cardinals, Red Sox and Giants are among the clubs that need to be all-in next season. What big moves can win-now teams make to paint themselves into the playoff picture?

Winter meetings champs and chumps: Who has won (and lost) the offseason so far? While Shohei Ohtani and the Marlins' sell-off have dominated the headlines, some under-the-radar moves have helped teams drastically change their postseason odds.

The scariest part about Giancarlo Stanton in pinstripes? His fit at Yankee Stadium Stanton is baseball's most dangerous long-ball threat. The ballpark in the Bronx is the game's best place to go deep. What happens when you put the two together? Like it or not, the rest of MLB is about to find out. 2 Related

So, who are 2018's stealth contenders who can go on a deep run into playoff contention if enough realistic things go right? I'm not talking about teams we're certain will be good; if we know it's coming, it's not exactly that stealthy, is it? Who could be 2018's version of the Twins?