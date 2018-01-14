        <
        >
          Insider

          Baseball's best bets to break out in 2018

          Wherever he's playing in 2018, Christian Yelich could be among the best bets to break out. Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports
          8:43 AM ET
          • Dan SzymborskiSpecial to ESPN.com
            Close
            • Creator of ZiPS projection system
            • Founder of Baseball Think Factory
            • Contributed to ESPN since 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Predicting breakout seasons is the holy grail for front office executives and fantasy baseball players, one of baseball's most profitable prognostication challenges. The 2018 season will have its own Justin Smoak and Yonder Alonso, players that significantly improved their outlooks for at least a time, but identifying those players is trickier.

          ZiPS can spit out a projection that tells me that Corey Seager has a 4.2 percent projected shot at hitting 40 homers, the best percentage for any player who hit fewer than 25 in 2017, but it can't tell me whether or not 2018 will be one of the 95.8 percent of years in which he falls short of that total. Projection systems, including ZiPS, see things in millions of seasons, but we only get exactly one 2018. But being hard isn't an excuse, so let me run down some of the breakout candidates with the most interesting upside in the season to come.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.