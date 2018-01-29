Keith Law's complete guide to NL East prospects: Braves are stacked, Phillies improving

Insider

We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division, starting with the NL East. First up are the Braves, followed by the rest of the division.

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

I'm fairly certain this is the first time a team's entire top 10 has made my top 100. Atlanta can certainly draft themselves some pitchers.

1. Ronald Acuna, OF (ranked No. 1)

2. Kyle Wright, RHP (ranked No. 26)

3. Ian Anderson, RHP (ranked No. 48)

4. Luiz Gohara, LHP (ranked No. 50)

5. Cristian Pache, OF (ranked No. 57)

6. Michael Soroka, RHP (ranked No. 60)

7. Bryse Wilson, RHP (ranked No. 68)

8. Max Fried, LHP (ranked No. 77)

9. Touki Toussaint, RHP (ranked No. 90)

10. Joey Wentz, LHP (ranked No. 96)

Non-top 100 prospects

Kolby Allard (11) made the top 100 the past two offseasons but slipped off the list and behind several other pitchers in their system, as working every fifth day in pro ball has led to some regression in his stuff. He still has that plus curveball but is often in the upper 80s, just touching 92, without a big frame for a ton of projection. He still projects as a starter, but maybe a back-end guy or someone who pitches with above-average results over a shorter workload. Kyle Muller (12) pitched in extended spring training and then in Danville, both to manage his innings and to avoid a logjam in low-A. He's still a horse with league-average upside, with now stuff but work to do on command. Patrick Weigel (13) would have almost certainly made the top 100 had he stayed healthy all year, but he had Tommy John surgery in late June and might miss all of 2018, although I'm hopeful he'll pitch in the Arizona Fall League if all goes well.

Austin Riley (14) cleaned up his body and improved his defense at third base by at least a full grade last year; he has raw power but slider bat speed that led to trouble his second time around high-A last summer. Lefty AJ Minter (15) has a devastating one-two punch in his fastball and slider/cutter, with tremendous strikeout rates in the minors when he's healthy. He had Tommy John surgery in 2015, missed time last spring because of irritation in the same elbow, and then hit the DL because of a groin injury in April. He could be a top-shelf reliever if he can stay on the mound, but his track record there is spotty.