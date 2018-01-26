        <
        >
          Insider

          Grading the Brewers' hot stove splash: Will Cain, Yelich make a big impact?

          The Brewers warmed up the hot stove with the addition of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich on the same day. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
          11:30 PM ET
          • David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer of SweetSpot baseball blog
            • Former deputy editor of Page 2
            • Been with ESPN.com since 1995
            Follow on Twitter

          Your move, National League Central rivals. The Milwaukee Brewers just put down the hammer on the Cubs and Cardinals, trading for outfielder Christian Yelich and then an hour or so later reached an agreement with Lorenzo Cain on a five-year, $80 million contract as reported by ESPN's Jerry Crasnick. After winning 86 games last season and missing the second wild card by one victory, the Brewers are going for it and just like that we had our most exciting day of the offseason.

          Let's review the day's activity.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.