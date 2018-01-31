Insider

We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. We've already done the NL East and Central, and next up is the NL West.

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

The Diamondbacks will need to see a lot more of Jasrado Chisholm after the shortstop played just 29 games for low-A Kane County last year before tearing the meniscus in his knee. Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The cupboard was close to bare when GM Mike Hazen took over, but a few prospects he inherited took steps forward last year, and the team added a lot of talent with the new regime's first draft class and a big splash on the international market.

1. Jon Duplantier, RHP (ranked No. 64)

2. Pavin Smith, 1B (ranked No. 92)

3. Jasrado Chisholm, SS

4. Marcus Wilson, OF

5. Taylor Clarke, RHP

6. Drew Ellis, 3B

7. Anthony Banda, LHP

8. Daulton Varsho, C

9. Cody Reed, LHP

10. Kristian Robinson, OF

Non-top 100 prospects

The Bahamian-born Jasrado Chisholm played in just 29 games for low-A Kane County before tearing the meniscus in his knee, requiring surgery that ended his season. He did return for Arizona's Dominican instructional league and was running and fielding at 100 percent. His tools remain unchanged, with strong hands and plus bat speed, projecting to hit -- and hit with power -- and will probably move to second base in the long term. Marcus Wilson was the team's second-round pick in 2014 out of the same high school that produced Mets first baseman Dom Smith, and followed his modest breakout in 2016 with an excellent full-season debut for Kane County, hitting .295/.383/.446 at age 20. He has drawn walks at a solid clip, but this year improved his overall approach and started to make better contact, growing into some of the power projected for him in high school. He can play center and is a plus defender in left.

Taylor Clarke, the D-backs' third-round pick in 2015, reached Triple-A last summer and continued to miss bats, working at 92-94 now from a high three-quarter slot and using his changeup more effectively. He's a strong fly-ball pitcher, though, which might not be a great fit in Phoenix or even in Reno. Drew Ellis -- no relation to Michael -- was their second-round pick in 2017, a third baseman for the University of Louisville who has pull power and can turn on a fastball, swinging early in the count with rough footwork at the hot corner. He may end up at first base. Anthony Banda was their No. 1 prospect last winter, when they didn't place anyone on the top 100, and saw his velocity improve but his performance drop, especially when he had to pitch from the stretch, a problem that continued in his brief major league time. He still has the mix and control to be a starter, but if you can't keep the ball in the yard with men on base, that's going to be a problem in any role.