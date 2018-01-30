Insider

We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the NL Central, starting with the Chicago Cubs.

To jump to the other teams, click here -- Reds | Brewers | Pirates | Cardinals

Division overviews: NL East

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have had trouble turning pitching prospects into major leaguers in recent years, but Jen-Ho Tseng and a strong wave of young arms are out to change that. Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire

Winning is a tough business, as the Cubs have strip-mined their system for three straight NLCS appearances and a world championship, leaving a system that's shallower than it has been since the new regime took over and also lacks any prospects in the global top 50.