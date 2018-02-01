Keith Law's complete guide to AL East prospects: Yankees loaded, Red Sox restocking

Insider

We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the AL East, starting with the Baltimore Orioles.

To jump to the other teams, click here: Red Sox | Yankees | Rays | Blue Jays

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

Baltimore Orioles

Catcher Chance Sisco should see time in the majors this season. Mike Janes/Four Seam Images/AP Photo

There's some clear improvement here, especially on the pitching side, though the Orioles have to show they can keep these arms healthy, and they are always handcuffed by ownership's refusal to participate in the international free-agent market.

1. Chance Sisco, C (ranked No. 53)

2. Austin Hays, OF (ranked No. 79)

3. Ryan Mountcastle, INF (Just missed)

4. Hunter Harvey, RHP (Just missed)

5. DL Hall, LHP

6. Brenan Hanifee, RHP

7. Cameron Bishop, RHP

8. Cedric Mullins, OF

9. Keegan Akin, RHP

10. Tanner Scott, LHP

Non-top-100 prospects

DL Hall was the Orioles' first-rounder and a top-10 talent in the draft but was wilder than expected in his brief pro ball stints and might be a bit further away than expected. He's still up to 94 with a hammer curveball and plus changeup, needing work on consistency in the delivery to improve his command and control. He's too good to be my sleeper for the organization -- see below for another, more obscure name for that -- but I would be surprised if he didn't at least get close to the top 100 next year after he gets some more pro innings under his belt in low-A or short-season.