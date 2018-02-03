        <
        >
          Insider

          Keith Law's complete guide to AL West prospects

          2017 first-round pick Jordon Adell is part of a much-improved group of Angels prospects. AP Photo/Julio Cortez
          8:50 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the AL West, starting with the world champion Houston Astros

          To jump to the other teams, click here: Angels | Athletics | Mariners | Rangers

          Division overviews: NL East | NL Central | NL West | AL East | AL Central

          Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

          Houston Astros

          The Astros won the World Series, so does this really matter? The cupboard isn't bare, even with multiple trades for major league help, though the system thins out quickly after the four premium names.

          1. Forrest Whitley, RHP (ranked No. 8)
          2. Kyle Tucker, OF (ranked No. 21)
          3. Yordan Alvarez, 1B (ranked No. 40)
          4. J.B. Bukauskas, RHP (ranked No. 74)
          5. Cionel Perez, LHP
          6. Rogelio Armenteros, RHP
          7. Jorge Alcala, RHP
          8. Corbin Martin, RHP
          9. Hector Perez, RHP
          10. J.D. Davis, 3B/1B

          Non-top-100 prospects

          Cionel Perez is a slightly built lefty who'll work at 88-94 with a solid-average changeup and two inconsistent breaking balls, with a modest reverse platoon split across three levels last year. He pitched at 21 the whole year and finished in Double-A, which would seem to put him on pace to see the majors before his 23rd birthday, with back-end starter potential and a 40-50 percent chance he ends up a reliever.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.