We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the AL West, starting with the world champion Houston Astros

To jump to the other teams, click here: Angels | Athletics | Mariners | Rangers

Division overviews: NL East | NL Central | NL West | AL East | AL Central

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

Houston Astros

With Kyle Tucker rising through the system, the Astros could have another talented bat to join their elite lineup. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Astros won the World Series, so does this really matter? The cupboard isn't bare, even with multiple trades for major league help, though the system thins out quickly after the four premium names.

1. Forrest Whitley, RHP (ranked No. 8)

2. Kyle Tucker, OF (ranked No. 21)

3. Yordan Alvarez, 1B (ranked No. 40)

4. J.B. Bukauskas, RHP (ranked No. 74)

5. Cionel Perez, LHP

6. Rogelio Armenteros, RHP

7. Jorge Alcala, RHP

8. Corbin Martin, RHP

9. Hector Perez, RHP

10. J.D. Davis, 3B/1B

Non-top-100 prospects

Cionel Perez is a slightly built lefty who'll work at 88-94 with a solid-average changeup and two inconsistent breaking balls, with a modest reverse platoon split across three levels last year. He pitched at 21 the whole year and finished in Double-A, which would seem to put him on pace to see the majors before his 23rd birthday, with back-end starter potential and a 40-50 percent chance he ends up a reliever.