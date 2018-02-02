        <
          Insider

          Keith Law's complete guide to AL Central prospects

          Michael Kopech's plus stuff could bring him to the majors in the second half of 2018. Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports
          8:00 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
          We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the AL Central, starting with the Chicago White Sox.

          To jump to the other teams, click here: Indians | Tigers | Royals | Twins

          Division overviews: NL East | NL Central | NL West

          Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

          Chicago White Sox

          Chicago promoted two top-20 overall prospects to the majors last year in Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito, as well as hard-throwing right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, so those three do not appear in the rankings or count toward my evaluation of the team's system as a whole.

