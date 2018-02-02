Insider

We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today it's the AL Central, starting with the Chicago White Sox.

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2018. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO -- think Shohei Ohtani -- are ineligible for these rankings.

Eloy Jimenez's bat will bring him to Chicago, but now it will be to the South Side. LG Patterson/Getty Images

Chicago promoted two top-20 overall prospects to the majors last year in Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito, as well as hard-throwing right-hander Reynaldo Lopez, so those three do not appear in the rankings or count toward my evaluation of the team's system as a whole.