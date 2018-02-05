Rookie sleepers for all 30 teams

Insider

Below are some sleeper prospect candidates who might have an impact on the 2018 MLB season, or maybe even your fantasy team. "Sleeper" is a relative term that means something different to each fan, so this is my best guess at names that ESPN Insiders probably don't already know much about. All of the players listed below are currently on their parent club's 40-man roster and still have rookie eligibility. Editor's Picks Index of Keith Law's 2018 top prospect rankings Between minor leaguers with major league bloodlines and future stars who have been involved in major trades, there are plenty of familiar names on this year's list. Where did your team's top young players land?

Who does ZiPS project to be the top 100 prospects of 2018? Crunching the numbers to forecast the future provides a slightly different read on who baseball's best prospects might be, but they might also embrace Ronald Acuña's future stardom.

Keith Law's 2018 ranking of all 30 farm systems With a budding superstar in the outfield and a crop of talented pitchers coming through their system, nobody can top the Braves' collection of prospects right now. Which teams finished behind Atlanta on the list? 2 Related

National League

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Yoshihisa Hirano. This 33-year-old righty has been a dominant reliever in Japan since moving to the Orix Buffaloes' bullpen in 2010. He tees up hitters with a low-90s fastball and then puts them away with an above-average, low-80s splitter. Arizona's bullpen situation might even allow Hirano to stumble into some save opportunities if they don't add anyone before the spring.

Atlanta Braves: LHP Adam McCreery. This assumes you're already aware of oft-injured lefty A.J. Minter, who threw some big league innings last year and has closer stuff. McCreery is the deeper sleeper, acquired from Anaheim in a May 2016 trade for Jhoulys Chacin. He was a 23-year-old who hadn't pitched above rookie ball at that time, but 18 months later he's on a 40-man roster. He has a relatively innocuous fastball/curveball combo, but he's 6-foot-8 and it takes hitters a few pitches just to get comfortable against him because his pitches look like they're falling from the sky. He could get a chance to make a bullpen impact for Atlanta this year.