MLB's best up-and-coming players for 2018

Let's get right to the point: You want to know the future. Some of you might have different reasons for wanting to know, but the ability to see a slice of the future would be empowering. That's why you're here. You want to know some baseball players who are about to improve.
Imagine what you could do with that knowledge! I find this all rather intoxicating. It's an annual pursuit -- the search for players on the verge of something special. You might not need me to say this, but telling the future is hard. All you can do is try in good faith.
What you'll find are 10 young players poised to reach the next level. Don't read too much into the order; it's alphabetical. These players are "up-and-comers" instead of "breakouts." The difference between the two is blurry. Last season, the Yankees' Aaron Judge was a breakout; the Cardinals' Tommy Pham and Dodgers' Chris Taylor were breakouts. Someone like Houston's Alex Bregman didn't exactly break out, but he could have been considered an up-and-comer who simply established himself over a full season. All young breakouts are up-and-comers, but not all up-and-comers are breakouts, if you know what I mean. These are guys I think could become quality regulars in 2018.