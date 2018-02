Insider

There was a string of interconnected moves between the Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels, so let's examine what all three teams did in a trade grades roundup. Editor's Picks Longoria disappointed in Corey Dickerson DFA Evan Longoria, who played for 10 seasons with the Rays, is disheartened by Tampa Bay's treatment of Corey Dickerson, whom the team DFA'd over the weekend: "The guy was an All-Star last year. It just doesn't make sense to me."

Law: Why the prospect-packed Padres spent too much on Eric Hosmer After assembling one of baseball's best collections of young talent, San Diego's first big investment in free agency could hurt them in the long-term. 1 Related

The Minnesota Twins' deal: Acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi from the Rays for minor league SS Jermaine Palacios.