Surprise players who could crack your team's Opening Day roster

Every spring, teams have strong performances by players with low expectations of making the team. Sometimes, there are younger players proving they are ready earlier than anticipated. Sometimes, it's older players coming off injuries trying to prove they have what it takes. Sometimes, it's guys who seem to have fallen through the cracks, but who take advantage of an open competition or injuries ahead of them. Below are 30 such players, one for each team, who have an opportunity to surprise you this spring and grab a role on the big league club in April.

Angels: LHP Ian Krol. Krol was very good with the Braves in 2016, and then terrible last season. But he's still a lefty whose fastball sits around 93-94 mph, and a good run this spring could land him a job in the bullpen.

Astros: 1B/DH A.J. Reed. The Astros don't really have a need for much right now, and Reed didn't impress during his opportunity back in 2016, but he still has a good bat that could help Houston. Both Evan Gattis and Yulieski Gurriel are right-handed and if Reed can translate a few of his 34 minor league homers from last season to the bigs, he could earn MLB at-bats.

Athletics: OF Anthony Garcia. A poor 2016 season and a glut of progressing outfielders in the Cardinals' system made Garcia the victim of a numbers game. After a solid 2017 season in Double- and Triple-A, the minor league free agent has landed somewhere he might get the opportunity to show off a balanced game and his patience and power at the plate.