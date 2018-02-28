Show us whatcha got: Players with something to prove in spring training

Insider

While it is folly to make too much of performance on the sun-soaked spring fields of Arizona and Florida, there are important developments that can play out in March. The spring is a time for players to explore and experiment in a relaxed atmosphere when their play does not the affect the standings or their future earning potential. The following are 10 things ESPN wants to see players show in spring training before the games count. Editor's Picks If homers drop off in 2018, which players and teams are helped or hurt the most? If the game's homer-happy joyride ends in 2018, it could trip up Giancarlo Stanton's first year in pinstripes, help other players and change this year's pennant race.

Surprise players who could crack your team's Opening Day roster Can Bartolo Colon make the cut in Texas? Every club's spring camp has someone who could beat long odds and earn a place on the team.

Which teams could blow past their poor preseason projections? Some clubs that are expected to wind up below .500 have the potential to pull off a surprise and achieve postseason glory. Who are this spring's most likely candidates to exceed their weak forecasts? 2 Related

1. Whether Shohei Ohtani falls out of love with his fastball. The legend of Ohtani begins with the fastball. The pitch averaged 97.5 mph last year -- with a max reading of 101.6 mph -- in an injury-shortened season in Japan. For reference, Luis Severino, James Paxton, Nathan Eovaldi, Stephen Strasburg, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Castillo are the only starting pitchers who averaged 96.5 mph or better with their fastballs in the PITCHf/x era, which dates to 2007. Ohtani leaned on the pitch heavily in Japan, throwing it on 59.6 percent of his offerings last season, according to NPB pitch-tracking. Only two major league starters -- Kevin Gausman and Ty Blach -- threw four-seam fastballs at a higher rate last season, when the MLB average was 37 percent for four-seamers. Despite the radar gun readings, Ohtani should rely less on the pitch.