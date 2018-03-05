Which teams should be next winter's big spenders?

Insider

When it comes to the bottom-line total of wins and losses, rebuilding can be a difficult time for fans, even with the knowledge that it's part of a long-term plan for future success. The Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs have their forever-flags, but Houston did see attendance drop from 3.1 million in 2004 to 1.6 million in 2012 while even the attendance of the Wrigley Faithful has had its ups and downs, dropping below three million in 2012-2015. But coming out of that rebuild? That's an exciting time for a team and for fans, the team shifting toward prioritizing current wins rather than future ones. Editor's Picks MLB Future Power Rankings: Which franchises are ready to dominate? Do the next five years belong to the Yankees, or will another team step up? Using Keith Law's prospect rankings, Buster Olney's insights and Dan Szymborski's analysis, we look at where all 30 teams stand through 2022.

If homers drop off in 2018, which players and teams are helped or hurt the most? If the game's homer-happy joyride ends in 2018, it could trip up Giancarlo Stanton's first year in pinstripes, help other players and change this year's pennant race.

Show us whatcha got: Players with something to prove in spring training The games don't count, but the results will matter for Shohei Ohtani and nine others who need to respond to new challenges and show new skills to star in 2018. 2 Related

By the ZiPS projections -- and I agree with the computer on this one -- two franchises stand at or near the brink of completing their rebuilds. Just as no analyst is perfect, no rebuilding team does a perfect job, but these teams have gotten themselves near relevance without making major blunders that derailed their long-term plans.