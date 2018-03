MLB Future Power Rankings: Are dynasties brewing in New York and L.A.? Which franchises will rule baseball for the next five years? Using Keith Law's prospect rankings, Buster Olney's insights and Dan Szymborski's analysis, we look at where all 30 teams stand through 2022.

Who will be baseball's best player for the next five years? Mike Trout has been the single most valuable player through 2017, but looking ahead all the way to 2022, there's a crowded field of rivals to claim his crown.