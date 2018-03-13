Insider

With just a couple weeks to go until the regular season, teams seem to be finalizing their rosters and depth charts. Not every team crossed every want off their list this offseason, but with a few moves we can help shore up weaknesses or further the rebuilding process. To that end, here are 10 trades teams should consider making as we head toward Opening Day. Some are more realistic than others, and some might have to wait for the trade deadline, but a few of these aggressive moves now could shape expectations for the new season. Editor's Picks Surprise players who could crack your team's Opening Day roster Can Bartolo Colon make the cut in Texas? Every club's spring camp has someone who could beat long odds and earn a place on the team.

MLB Future Power Rankings: Are dynasties brewing in New York and L.A.? Which franchises will rule baseball for the next five years? Using Keith Law's prospect rankings, Buster Olney's insights and Dan Szymborski's analysis, we look at where all 30 teams stand through 2022.

MLB players doomed to deliver less in 2018 Think you can bank on what Aaron Judge hit last year? We break down who will be hard-pressed to do as much as they did last season, and why. 2 Related

1. Milwaukee Brewers trade OF Domingo Santana to the San Francisco Giants for RHP Jeff Samardzija

The Giants' active winter should have one more big move. After bringing in a couple older stars in Evan Longoria and Andrew McCutchen, the team should try to get younger by trading for the 25-year-old Santana. Hunter Pence's contract ends after this season, and Santana -- whose bat was 25 percent above average in his breakout 2017 season -- would provide a meaningful upgrade now and into the future. The Giants could then sign Alex Cobb at an annual salary below Samardzija's $18 million, helping them stay below the Competitive Balance Tax this season.

For Milwaukee, removing Santana leaves a still-loaded outfield consisting of Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun. Jeff Samardzija has three years and $54 million remaining on his contract, but the Brewers have been involved in the free-agent market for pitching and could absorb Samardzija's salary. His Fielding Independent Pitching last year was 3.61 and his strikeout to walk rate was behind only Clayton Kershaw's in the NL, so he should improve on last season's 4.42 ERA.