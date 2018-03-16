Which new faces in new places will thrive in 2018?

Insider

A 2016 paper titled "Turning up by Turning Over" published in the Journal of Business Psychology studied 712 major league players who changed teams from 2004 to 2015. The study concluded there are benefits for certain players in changing teams, particularly players that had been in decline. The study asserted there is a real change-of-scenery effect. Editor's Picks MLB players doomed to deliver less in 2018 Think you can bank on what Aaron Judge hit last year? We break down who will be hard-pressed to do as much as they did last season, and why.

We should expect there can be some benefits in changing workplace environments, whether that's related to opportunity, home-field environment or the relationships with coaches and teammates. Working under the belief there can be power in changing addresses, let's evaluate what 10 players will profit most from their new team and, or, location in 2018.