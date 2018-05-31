        <
          Keith Law's 2018 Mock Draft 3.0

          Auburn's Casey Mize still seems to be the Tigers' top target, although they've certainly surveyed the field. AP Photo/Butch Dill
          7:00 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
          With the Rays boasting two picks in the compensation round, and the Royals three (two for free agents, one competitive balance pick), both teams are expected to do over-slot deals with players after the first round ends. Which means some names you might expect to see below are absent but will get first-round money at a later selection.

          1. Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

          Although Al Avila & Co. have been spotted all over the country -- seeing Joey Bart, Jarred Kelenic, Nick Madrigal and I assume the insides of lots of airport terminals -- the industry consensus still seems to be that Mize, the best player in the class, will go No. 1 on Monday.

