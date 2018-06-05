Names you should know from Day 2 of the MLB draft

Insider

Day 2 of the MLB draft doesn't get the attention of the first night's festivities, but it's a time when high-upside talent, well-known names and established college stars all go off the board. Here are some names from Tuesday's second day of this year's draft who are worth tracking through the minors.

Editor's Picks Law: Winners and losers from Day 1 of MLB draft The Tigers did the right thing at the top and the Angels scored with both of their picks. Who else did well -- and who didn't?

2018 MLB draft order and pick-by-pick results The 2018 MLB draft is underway with the Detroit Tigers making Auburn ace Casey Mize the No. 1 overall pick. Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage. 1 Related

Kody Clemens, Tigers (2B, University of Texas)

Pick: 3.1

The youngest of Roger's four sons and the third to head to professional ball (once he signs), Kody wasn't projected to go this high even after a monster season at his dad's alma mater. He's hit .344/.432/.700 with 21 home runs for the Longhorns, leading the Big 12 in home runs and slugging percentage, and was the conference player of the year. The left-handed hitter ends up getting drafted five rounds higher than brother Kacy, an eighth-round pick last year out of UT by the Blue Jays who is currently hitting .301/.454/.624 for Class A Lansing as a first baseman.

Another interesting note: Kody becomes the highest-drafted Longhorns position player since Drew Stubbs was a first-round pick way back in 2006. Clemens also had Tommy John surgery in 2016, and while he's played shortstop and third base in the past, he's probably strictly a second baseman moving forward.