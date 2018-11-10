        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          How Andrew McCutchen can beat market trends for older free agents

          Can Andrew McCutchen land a multi-year deal as a 32-year-old free agent? Rob Leiter/MLB Photos/Getty Images
          11:41 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          Travis Sawchik wrote an interesting piece for FiveThirtyEight.com recently about how the baseball industry is running away from major investments in players in their early 30s, and this is especially true for position players. Here is the list of infielders, outfielders or catchers who got multiyear deals last winter, at age 32 or older:

          Zack Cozart, INF, Los Angeles Angels: 3 years, $38 million
          Jarrod Dyson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks: 2 years, $7.5 million
          Todd Frazier, 3B, New York Mets: 2 years, $17 million
          Chris Iannetta, C, Colorado Rockies: 2 years, $8.5 million
          Howie Kendrick, UT, Washington Nationals: 2 years, $7 million
          Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox: 2 years, $13 million

          To review: Six position players, just one deal longer than two years.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices