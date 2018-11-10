Travis Sawchik wrote an interesting piece for FiveThirtyEight.com recently about how the baseball industry is running away from major investments in players in their early 30s, and this is especially true for position players. Here is the list of infielders, outfielders or catchers who got multiyear deals last winter, at age 32 or older:
• Zack Cozart, INF, Los Angeles Angels: 3 years, $38 million
• Jarrod Dyson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks: 2 years, $7.5 million
• Todd Frazier, 3B, New York Mets: 2 years, $17 million
• Chris Iannetta, C, Colorado Rockies: 2 years, $8.5 million
• Howie Kendrick, UT, Washington Nationals: 2 years, $7 million
• Mitch Moreland, 1B, Boston Red Sox: 2 years, $13 million
To review: Six position players, just one deal longer than two years.