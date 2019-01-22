Law: Reds risk overpaying to finally land Sonny Gray

The long-rumored trade of Sonny Gray to the Cincinnati Reds came through on Monday, with Gray and minor league reliever Reiver Sanmartin going to Cincinnati, infielder Shed Long going to the Seattle Mariners, and outfielder Josh Stowers and a 2019 competitive balance pick (from the Reds) going to the New York Yankees. It's a puzzling deal for the Reds, some value for the Yankees in moving a player they didn't want, and I'm not really sure why the Mariners are here unless Jerry Dipoto was bored. Editor's Picks Gray dealt from Yanks to Reds, signs extension The Yankees have traded starting pitcher Sonny Gray to Cincinnati, the teams announced Monday, finalizing a days-in-the-making deal that ends Gray's topsy-turvy stint with New York.

Gray's tenure in New York was a disaster, but the Reds are hoping that reuniting him with his college pitching coach Derek Johnson, who came over from the Brewers and was with Gray at Vanderbilt, will help him rediscover his form.