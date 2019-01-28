Keith Law's 2019 prospect rankings: Who just missed the top 100?

I tweeted the other day that I had narrowed my list for the top 100 prospects to 113, joking that I needed a quantum physicist's help to fit them all. (To Twitter's credit, several physicists did chime in.) This column of players who "just missed" typically contains 10 players, unranked except for one or two (I think I always identified player No. 101), but this year, I ranked 101 to 110 and added four more who got some support from scouts or execs when I circulated my list.

Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2019. Players with experience in foreign major leagues, such as Japan's NPB or Korea's KBO, are ineligible for these rankings.